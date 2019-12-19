The nation’s front pages on Thursday feature stories on health, flooding, Brexit, the crisis in Labour and more.

The Times leads on the story of hedge funds eavesdropping on Bank of England press conferences before they were officially broadcast, after its internal systems were hijacked.

The Times 19/12/2019Hedge funds have been eavesdropping on the Bank of England's press conferences before they are officially broadcast after its internal systems were hijacked. Photo : Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images (file photo).#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/R46rIU3OHD — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 18, 2019

The Daily Telegraph‘s splash says Boris Johnson will put the NHS at the heart of his domestic agenda as he sets out his programme for government, with the i covering the same story.



The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Johnson to enshrine in law £34bn NHS boost’ #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/3ZnwFs2rYq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 18, 2019

Thursday's front page: First aid for NHS in Boris Johnson's Queen's Speech#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/bUWsokocq4 — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 18, 2019

The Guardian reports that Emily Thornberry has declared she is entering the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, revealing she warned the Labour leadership that backing a Brexit election would be an “act of catastrophic political folly”.



Guardian front page, Thursday 19 December 2019: Thornberry vows to stand and hits out at Labour’s ‘catastrophic folly’ pic.twitter.com/12Dp2vimA7 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 19, 2019

The Daily Mail splash says the prime minister “will announce immediate help for the high street today in the first Queen’s Speech of his ‘people’s government’”.

The Financial Times says the UK’s armed forces funding crisis will put operational readiness in peril.



Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 19 December https://t.co/IU8RS7a1lR pic.twitter.com/Jo0pxeRBrs — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 18, 2019

Metro splashes with Tony Blair saying Labour faces oblivion if it does not change direction.

The Daily Mirror leads with a story saying a couple left homeless in last month’s floods may spend Christmas Day in their car as they have nowhere else to go.

The Independent‘s splash says sick newborns in some areas of the UK are dying at twice the rate of seriously ill babies in other areas.

The Sun reports that the High Court yesterday ruled convicted IRA man John Downey was an “active participant” in the 1982 Hyde Park bombing.



Tomorrow's front page: The High Court ruled convicted IRA man John Downey was an "active participant" in the 1982 Hyde Park bombing https://t.co/eOEBCdNUbm pic.twitter.com/0peaW7cQCc — The Sun (@TheSun) December 18, 2019

The Daily Express says Mr Johnson has put Conservative MPs on stand-by to rush his Brexit deal through the Commons.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris: I'll wrap Brexit up in a week.#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lXYRBi1f4U — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 18, 2019

And the Daily Star splashes with a story saying snooker player “Jimmy White’s lover was left drenched in blood after being glassed in a bar-room brawl”.