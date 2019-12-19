A Chinese national trespassed at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Wednesday and was arrested when she refused to leave, police said.

It is the second time this year a woman from China has been charged with illicitly entering the Florida resort.

Jing Lu, 56, was confronted by the private club’s security officers and told to leave, but she returned to take photos, Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick told The Associated Press in an email.

Palm Beach officers were called and arrested her. It was determined she had an expired visa, Mr Ogrodnick said.

Lu was charged with loitering and prowling and was being held late on Wednesday at the Palm Beach County jail.

The president and his family were not at the club — he held a rally in Michigan on Wednesday as the US House of Representatives voted to impeach him.

The Trumps are expected to arrive at Mar-a-Lago by the weekend and spend the Christmas holidays there.

Lu’s arrest is reminiscent of the March arrest of Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai businesswoman, who gained access to Mar-a-Lago while carrying a laptop, phones and other electronic equipment.

That led to initial speculation that she might be a spy, but she was never charged with espionage, and text messages she exchanged with a trip organiser indicated she was a fan of the president and wanted to meet him or his family to discuss possible deals.

Zhang was found guilty in September of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents and was sentenced last month to time served. She is being held for deportation.

In another Mar-a-Lago trespassing case, a University of Wisconsin student was arrested in November 2018 after he mixed in with guests being admitted to the club. He pleaded guilty in May and received probation.

In both of those cases, Mr Trump and his family were staying at the resort, but none were ever threatened.

With the Atlantic Ocean to the east and Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway to the west, Mar-a-Lago sits on the Palm Beach barrier island, a 128-room symbol of opulence and power.

The Trump family business doubled the initiation fee to $200,000 (£149,000) after the president was elected in 2016. He spends many weekends between November and April there, mingling with the club’s 500 members, who pay $14,000 (£10,400) in annual dues to belong.