A young boy who allegedly entered the UK illegally has been found on the M6 near Birmingham, police said.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said officers found the boy on Wednesday night after responding to reports of a pedestrian on the motorway.

Officers sent to reports of a pedestrian on the M6 #Birmingham. We found a young boy who had illegally entered the U.K. He was split up from his parents a few days ago, and doesn’t know which country they’re in. As police, our priority is ALWAYS to protect life. #CMPGspecials pic.twitter.com/gbwYeflX9x — CMPG (@CMPG) December 18, 2019

“He was split up from his parents a few days ago, and doesn’t know which country they’re in,” the CMPG said in a statement.

“It’s impossible to imagine how scared someone would be, not knowing where they are, not knowing where their parents are, unable to speak the language.

“We’ve taken him to a place of safety with food and water until social services can come and take him to care.”