A former SNP MP jailed for embezzling more than £25,000 from pro-independence groups has had her conviction quashed on appeal.

A fresh prosecution against Natalie McGarry has now been authorised.

Ms McGarry, 38, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars in June after admitting two charges of embezzlement in April but was freed days later pending a potential appeal.

Natalie McGarry was sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Douglas Barrie/PA)

She was granted leave to appeal against the conviction in August.

Her conviction was quashed following a hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Thursday, the Justiciary Office confirmed.

A contempt of court order has been put in place prohibiting reporting of discussions at the hearing.

Ms McGarry was elected as an SNP member in 2015 but resigned the party whip following the emergence of fraud allegations – which she denied at the time.

She continued in Parliament as an independent representing Glasgow East but did not seek re-election in 2017.