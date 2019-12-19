A luxury yacht owned by singer Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony has capsized after catching fire on Florida’s south coast.

The singer’s yacht was engulfed by a massive fire in Biscayne Bay that took 45 firefighters nearly two hours to put out. Nobody was hurt in the blaze.

Marc Anthony was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2004-2014 (PA)

The 120-foot boat was docked off Miami’s MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina when it caught fire on Wednesday night, according to fire officials.

Island Gardens Marina spokeswoman Nataly Tovar confirmed the boat belonged to the famous salsa artist.

Two crew members were on board at the time of the fire, but they were able to get off safely and were not injured, the Miami fire department said. Their identities were not released.

The 120-foot yacht named Andiamo caught on fire at the Island Gardens Marina in Miami (AP/Lynne Sladky)

The Miami and Miami-Dade fire departments worked to contain the fire. They used fireboats to douse the flames.

The boat was partially underwater, but no other boats were damaged, the Miami Herald quoted Miami Fire Rescue captain Ignatius Carroll as saying.

Flames could be seen from central Miami late on Wednesday.

It was not clear what caused the blaze.

Anthony was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014.