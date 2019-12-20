A man in his 30s has died after being stabbed near north London’s Scratchwood Park.

Scotland Yard said in a statement that police were called at 8.27pm to Barnet Bypass by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man in his 20s with stab injuries, who was then taken to hospital.

Police searched a nearby car where they found a man in his 30s who was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

A crime scene has been put in place.

A crime scene is currently in place on the Barnet Bypass, near Scratchwood Park, after a man was found with fatal stab injuries.Any witnesses of anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 7486/19DEC. — Barnet MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBarnet) December 19, 2019

Enquiries are ongoing to notify the dead man’s next of kin.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Any witnesses or those with any information are asked to call 101, quoting CAD 7486/19DEC.

In an unrelated incident, a man has died and another was taken to hospital after a stabbing in north-east London.

Officers were called to Bromley Road in Walthamstow at 7.16pm on Thursday following reports of two men suffering from stab injuries, police said.

One man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other, also thought to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

An arrest has been made and inquiries continue.