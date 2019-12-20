The promises outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his Queen’s Speech lead the front pages on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express both splash with Mr Johnson’s pledge to guide Britain into a new “golden age”.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – @BorisJohnson promises new golden age as he outlines 25 key Bills in ten-year blueprint – #Scrooge: TV's modern twist to shock you #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/n1SBBd4Gyn — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile The Guardian leads with the Labour Party’s concerns that new legislation outlined by Mr Johnson could lead to a potential “hard and extreme Brexit”.

The Guardian front page, Friday 20 December 2019: Fears of ‘extreme Brexit’ in PM’s blueprint for Britain pic.twitter.com/Nln2Eaqv7T — The Guardian (@guardian) December 19, 2019

Staying with the Queen’s Speech, the i reports on accusations that the PM’s promises will not do enough to address the nation’s social care crisis.

I: Missing: a plan to tackle social care crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bT07QbKPDO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 19, 2019

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s calls for universal flu vaccinations for NHS staff after Public Health England figures revealed that 40% of frontline healthcare workers are not vaccinated.

The Independent leads with a story on Mr Johnson’s push for photographic ID to be required at polling stations.

The Times reports on a Bank of England security breach that gave hedge fund traders early access to market information.

Still with the Bank of England, the Financial Times says that Financial Conduct Authority chief Andrew Bailey has emerged as the front-runner to take over from Mark Carney as governor.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 20 December https://t.co/me6Q5Ps5Y5 pic.twitter.com/PXrraSVnDU — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 19, 2019

The Sun says that football legend Wayne Rooney’s new £20 million mansion comes with a secret getaway tunnel.

Tomorrow's front page: Wayne and Coleen Rooney’s £20m mansion boasts secret bunker, underground tunnel and getaway car https://t.co/7563ED8giQ pic.twitter.com/BQ1UgM2Jao — The Sun (@TheSun) December 19, 2019

The Daily Mirror splashes with a bed-ridden 90-year-old’s Christmas wish to go shopping with her daughters.

And the Daily Star leads with a story on a couple who were caught having sex on a double-decker bus.