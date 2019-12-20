Virgin Media customers in parts of London have been left without internet after cables were damaged, with some claiming to have been unable to get online for more than 24 hours.

The company said problems for people in south-west London had been caused by a cable being accidentally cut in the New Malden area.

In response to messages on social media, the firm said it was repairing the damage and apologised to customers.

An update on the service status page of the company’s website said engineers were on-site fixing the issue.

In a statement, the broadband provider said: “A third-party has accidentally cut through a fibre optic cable causing a loss of service for residential and business customers in New Malden and surrounding areas including Surbiton, Wimbledon and Kingston.

“We are working to repair this fibre break as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The message on the company’s website estimated a fix would be in place by 4pm on Friday.

It warned TV and phone services could also have been impacted by the incident.

According to monitoring service DownDetector, the issue first began being reported on Thursday morning, with many saying their businesses had been affected by the outage.