Two men were knifed to death in separate attacks in the capital within little more than an hour.

A man in his 30s died after being attacked near Scratchwood Park in Barnet, north London, at around 8.30pm.

He was found in a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said inquiries were ongoing to try and identify the victim’s next of kin.

A second man in his 20s suffered stab wounds in the same incident and was taken to hospital.

Just over an hour beforehand at 7.16pm officers were called to Bromley Road in Walthamstow following reports of two men suffering from stab injuries.

One man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second, also thought to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Albert Amofa died after being knifed in the leg outside his house (Met Police/PA)

It is the third killing in London in as many days after Albert Amofa, 33, died in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

He was knifed outside his home on Drake Road, Croydon during what police believe to be a botched car robbery a few days earlier.

The deaths will take the number of homicide investigations launched by the Metropolitan Police this year to 138, including Boluwatife Oyewunmi who was shot in 2017 but died this year.

The force recorded 135 homicides in 2018, while the Home Office recorded 141 homicides in the capital including those in the City of London Police force area.