The Duchess of Cornwall will present an honorary degree to the Princess Royal at the University of Aberdeen’s graduation ceremony in January.

Camilla, who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, is chancellor of the university and will bestow the honour on her sister-in-law on January 14.

Anne started undertaking public engagements at the age of 18 and was nominated by the university for an honorary degree in recognition of her charity work.

She is patron of Save the Children, a charity she served as president for 46 years, visiting projects in China, Cambodia, Botswana, Madagascar and the Philippines.

The Princess Royal is involved with another 300 charities, organisations and military regiments in the UK and overseas.

Professor Janet Darbyshire will also receive an honorary degree at the ceremony in recognition of her work in clinical sciences over 40 years.

Previously director of the Medical Research Council Clinical Trials Unit, Prof Darbyshire’s study of diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis has led to improvements in prevention and treatment across the world.

A special Principal’s Award for Outstanding Service to the Community will also be presented to the Denis Law Legacy Trust – which provides free outreach projects to children and young people through its Streetsport project.

Aberdeen-born former Manchester United and Scotland footballer Law will be among trust representatives in attendance.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, said: “The University of Aberdeen’s foundational purpose dedicates this institution to acting ‘in the service of others’.

“Honorary degrees and special awards are our way of acknowledging people who have made exceptional contributions to the service of others, and I am delighted we are recognising the Princess Royal, Professor Janet Darbyshire and the Denis Law Legacy Trust in this way.”