Donald Trump has hit back at a prominent Christian magazine that published an editorial arguing that he should be removed from office.

The president tweeted that Christianity Today, an evangelical magazine founded by the late Rev Billy Graham, is a “far left“ publication, which “has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years”.

He added that it “knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call”, a reference to his July call with the president of Ukraine that led to his impeachment.

Mr Trump claims the magazine would rather have “a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President”.

In the editorial, titled “Trump Should Be Removed from Office”, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Mark Galli wrote that Democrats have “had it out for” Mr Trump from day one, but “the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral”.

He said that whether Mr Trump should be removed by the Senate or by popular vote in the 2020 election “is a matter of prudential judgment”, but added: “That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.”

The editorial came a day after the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives made Mr Trump the third president in American history to be impeached.

It charged him with abuse of power in pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations of his Democratic rival Joe Biden, and with obstructing Congress in the ensuing investigation.

The president is deeply popular among evangelicals, with roughly seven in 10 white evangelical Protestants saying they approve of the way he is handling his job as president, according to Pew Research Centre polling earlier this year.

Many prominent evangelicals have stood by him, despite a coloured personal history, allegations of sexual misconduct, deeply divisive policies and profanity-laced comments.

Mr Trump said in his tweets: “No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close.” He declared that he “won’t be reading ET again!” using the wrong initials to describe the publication.

Mr Galli said the president’s characterisation of the magazine as far left was “far from accurate”, but also said he is realistic about the impact of his words.

“I don’t have any imagination that my editorial is going to shift their views on this matters,” he said of those who support the president.

“The fact of the matter is Christianity Today is not read by the people, Christians on the far right, by evangelicals on the far right, so they’re going to be as dismissive of the magazine as President Trump has shown to be.”