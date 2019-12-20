The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been introducing their baby son Archie to the “warmth of the Canadian people” and the beauty of the country’s landscape, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

Harry and Meghan were rumoured to be spending their six-week break over the festive period in Canada and the speculation was confirmed by the spokeswoman who said the couple were enjoying “private family time” in the country.

The spokeswoman said: “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

She added: “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The duchess, a former actress, lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits and the couple were famously pictured together when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Canadian city.

The Sussexes are likely to have spent the US Thanksgiving celebrations, which this year fell on November 28, with the duchess’ mother Gloria Ragland.

Meghan’s mother Gloria Ragland (Steve Parsons/PA)

It has already been announced they will not be joining the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham on Christmas Day, as they are taking a break.

The Queen is said to be supportive of the Sussexes’ plans and it follows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s past decision to spend Christmas with Kate’s parents and not with the Queen.

Over the past year, Harry and Meghan have faced reports of a rift, first between Meghan and Kate and then between Harry and his brother William.

In a television documentary broadcast in October, Harry, when asked about the situation, said he loved his brother dearly but they were “on different paths at the moment” and have “good days” and “bad days” in their relationship.

There had been rumours of a rift between Meghan and Kate (Joe Giddens/PA)

William, the Queen and other senior royals were said to have been left “very worried” about the Sussexes after their emotional appearance on the ITV programme, filmed on their recent tour to Africa.

Harry described his mental health and the way he deals with the pressures of his life as a matter of “constant management”.

Meghan admitted feeling vulnerable, and spoke of the difficulty in coping with intense tabloid interest, saying: “It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive.”

The couple’s high-profile visit to Africa, carried out at the request of the Government, was overshadowed on the penultimate day when the duke condemned the British tabloid press for bullying his wife, as Meghan launched a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.

The duchess is suing over an alleged breach of copyright and privacy after the Mail on Sunday published a private letter between her and her estranged father.

The newspaper has said it stands by its story and will be “defending this case vigorously”.