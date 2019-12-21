The death of a man whose body was found with stab wounds in Hertfordshire is being linked to a murder in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Hertfordshire Police made the find in Hogg Lane, Elstree, and Met detectives are treating it as linked to a stabbing near Scratchwood Park, Barnet, on Thursday.

The Met said on Twitter: “Met detectives are in attendance at a crime scene in Hogg Lane, Elstree, after Hertfordshire Police were called to the discovery of a man’s body on Friday, 20 December, around 3.38pm.

“The death is being treated as linked to the murder of a man found with stab injuries in Scratchwood Park, Barnet on 19 December.”

Police did not release any more information about the man found in Elstree.

In Barnet, the man in his 30s died after being found in a car near Scratchwood Park at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

The two areas are little more than five miles away from each other.

The Met said officers were called to nearby Courtland Avenue at 8.11pm on following a report of a fight in progress but found no trace of a victim or suspects.

They were later called to the Barnet Bypass by London Ambulance Service and medics attempted treatment, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident comes after seven men were stabbed to death in as many days in London.