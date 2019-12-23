Love Island presenter Caroline Flack is due in court after being charged with assault earlier this month.

Ms Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating on December 13 following a private domestic incident reportedly involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She is expected to appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Ms Flack said she did not know “where to go” or “who to trust” in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday evening.

Screengrab from Caroline Flack’s Instagram (Caroline Flack Instagram)

The 40-year-old, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, wrote: “This is the worst time of my life.

“I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust.

“Or who I even am.”