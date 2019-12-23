Two rescued grey seal pups have been released back into the wild after being cared for by the RSPCA.

The malnourished pups were initially rescued by Welsh Marine Life Rescue before being transferred into the care of the RSPCA.

One was found at Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire and taken to the RSPCA Mallydams Wood wildlife centre on October 14.

The second was taken from St Brides near Haverfordwest to the wildlife centre on November 5.

They were fed a re-hydration solution before being moved onto a fish soup within 24 hours of being rescued, receiving five servings per day.

Staff at Mallydams Wood wildlife centre nicknamed the pups Lyra and Lord Faa, characters in His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman

The pups were released by RSPCA animal collection officer Ellie West and RSPCA animal welfare officer Andrew Harris on December 19.

A grey seal pup (RSPCA/PA)

Ms West said: “It is always the best part of the job when we release wildlife back to where they belong – and for us this is the perfect early Christmas present to see them happily swim off into the sea.

“Although you can see from the video that one seal, Lyra, was more keen to head back to sea than the other, Lord Faa, who took a little bit more time.

“Thanks to a spell of rehabilitation at our wildlife centre they have been able to put on the right amount of weight and were then fit enough to be released at Port Eynon in the Gower.”

Lone seal pups looking fit and healthy should be monitored from a safe distance for 24 hours.

If a seal pup is injured or in distress, the RSPCA should be contacted.