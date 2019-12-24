The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pictured on a Christmas card with their baby son Archie.

Captured in black and white, the festive image shows Harry and Meghan sitting by a Christmas tree smiling as the seven-month-old gazes into the camera in the foreground.

The card was not officially released through any official royal channels, and first appeared on an unverified Twitter account called The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The 2019 Christmas card of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie (@SussexRoyal)

Shared as a gif, with the lights on the tree twinkling, the account said: “Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Very Merry Christmas, everyone!”

It is understood that copies of the image, taken by the couple’s friend Janina Gavankar, were emailed to friends and staff on Monday and hard copies sent to family.

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes confirmed its authenticity with the PA News Agency.

Harry and Meghan are currently spending a six-week break over the festive period in Canada.

The duchess, a former actress, lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits, and the couple were famously pictured together when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Canadian city.

The Sussexes are likely to have spent the US Thanksgiving celebrations, which this year fell on November 28, with the duchess’ mother Gloria Ragland.

It has already been announced they will not be joining the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham on Christmas Day, as they are taking a break.

The Queen is said to be supportive of the Sussexes’ plans and it follows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s past decision to spend Christmas with Kate’s parents and not with the Queen.