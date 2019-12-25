A man has died after being shot on his doorstep on Christmas Eve in south west London, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Officers were called to Battersea Church Road at about 9pm on December 24 to reports of shots being fired.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene, where a man believed to be in his 30s was pronounced dead after suffering gunshot injuries.

Scotland Yard confirmed it had launched a murder investigation into the death.

Police tape in Battersea Church Road (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

According to the Mail Online, a gunman shot the victim on the doorstep to his townhouse property.

The death is the 142nd homicide identified by the PA news agency in London in 2019, the highest number in a calendar year since 2008.

Last year there were 141 police-recorded homicides in the capital, according to Home Office statistics.

No arrests have been made and homicide detectives are investigating, the Met said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6410/24Dec.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.