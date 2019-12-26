Police in Moscow have again detained Alexei Navalny, the most prominent foe of President Vladimir Putin and the governing United Russia party.

Mr Navalny has been jailed repeatedly in recent years for organising or participating in unsanctioned protests.

His organisation has produced reports alleging corruption by top figures including the prime minister.

A spokeswoman said Mr Navalny was detained when police forced their way into his organisation’s office on Thursday.

There was no immediate information on charges against him.