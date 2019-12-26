The family of a 48-year-old pedestrian who died in a road accident on Christmas Day have paid tribute to “a loving family man”.

Darran Fellowes was killed in the incident on the northbound carriageway of the A465 near to the Aberdulais junction in Neath, South Wales.

Police said a black coloured Aygo collided with a red VW Beetle and Mr Fellowes.

The married father-of-two, from Skewen, died at the scene.

He is survived by his mother Alma, mother-in-law Marilyn, sister Jacqueline, his wife Donna and their children Thomas and Jack.

In a statement issued by South Wales Police, his family said: “Donna and Darran have been a couple since the age of 19 and have always lived in the Briton Ferry and Skewen area.

“Darran was a loving family man and part of a close family.

“He would so love to be with his two sons whether watching them playing rugby or helping to fix one of their vehicles.

“Darran was currently employed as a maintenance manager with Premier Forecourts and Construction Ltd.

“Through the week he would often work around the country at various locations before returning home and spending time with his loved family.

“Darran loved DIY and carpentry and helping his sons fix up their cars.

“He lived life to the full and will be sorely missed by his loving family, his friends and work colleagues.”

South Wales Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch.