A second man has been arrested over the stabbing murder of a 60-year-old man in Thornton Heath in south London on Monday, police say.

A 41-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday evening, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Police were called to a residential address on Woodcroft Road at about 9.30pm on Monday evening following reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9.50pm. He has yet to be formally identified by police.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody, where he became unwell and was transferred to hospital. He remains in a stable condition.

Police are urging anyone with details of the incident to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (PA)

Scotland Yard are urging any potential witnesses of the incident to come forward as police continue with their investigation.

“The victim was found injured in a residential street. While it is not a heavy footfall location, there may have been members of the public travelling through Woodcroft Road who saw something,” Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said in a statement.

“I urge those people to come forward and speak to my officers without delay.

“No matter how insignificant you think it may be please do make the call. We are building the sequence of events leading up to and immediately following this attack which has led to a man’s death. Your call could complete the picture.”