A new abuse scandal for the Church of England and a real-life James Bond plot are some of the stories headlining the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a story on fresh abuse accusations aimed at one of the Church of England’s leading evangelical figures.

TELEGRAPH: Church of England in new abuse controversy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DAheV7VJDw — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 26, 2019

Meanwhile The Sun says a “security gaffe” has led to the disappearance of top-secret MI6 planning documents.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Top-secret planning documents of MI6's HQ have gone missing in a shocking security gaffe' https://t.co/NwEopUJIvH pic.twitter.com/1nu5pq8Aup — The Sun (@TheSun) December 26, 2019

The Daily Mail reports on an RSPCA probe into the beating and killing of a fox by top barrister Jolyon Maugham.

The Times leads with the Treasury’s plans to boost the economy in England’s north by scrapping “decades-old” rules on public spending.

The Times 27/12/2019Glorious afternoon light casts its beams across the curling pond in Kilsyth as mist rises around the local swans, Colzium Lennox Estate, North Lanarkshire. Photo : Cat Perkinton/SWNS#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/nhdhPWBAdb — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 26, 2019

Moving to the NHS, The Independent says a district nursing crisis threatens to make the government’s home-care plans “undeliverable”.

And the Daily Mirror reports hospital parking fees are soon to be scrapped for frequent visitors.

The i reports on an obesity crisis among fire and rescue teams, while The Guardian says £30m in out-of-court payments have been made by police over the last four years.

Guardian front page, Friday 27 December 2019: ‘Tip of the iceberg’: £30m cost of out-of-court payments by police pic.twitter.com/NtvRNTK57E — The Guardian (@guardian) December 26, 2019

The Daily Express says charities are calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to follow through on his election promise to end the nation’s social care crisis.

The Financial Times leads with 2019 marking the London stock market’s slowest year for fundraising activity in a decade.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Friday December 27 https://t.co/CCGag6XGyD pic.twitter.com/0UxkbA3pSO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 26, 2019

And the Daily Star reports Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna has hinted he could finally be on the way to recovering from the ski accident that has kept him in a coma for the last six years.