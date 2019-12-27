Homes added £12 per day on average onto their value during 2019, according to a property website.

In some parts of Britain, property values have ballooned by an average of nearly £40 every day over the past year – but in some other parts of the country homes saw around £20 per day knocked off their value typically.

The total value of Britain’s housing market increased by £124 billion across 2019 – an increase of 1.6% – Zoopla said.

Britain’s housing market is now worth about £7.8 trillion, its analysis found.

The increase equates to £4,702 being added onto the value of an average home over the past 12 months – or around £12 per day.

Across Britain, the average property value was estimated at £296,785.

In Wales, property values increased by nearly £20 per day on average. Over the past 12 months, property values have increased by 3.9% to reach £189,244 typically.

Port Talbot in South Wales was identified as 2019’s biggest hotspot for house price growth, with property values increasing by 7.5% – nearly double the average across Wales.

Staying in Wales, Cwmbran was pinpointed by Zoopla as the second biggest hotspot, with property values increasing by 6.9% to an average of £168,212.

Another part of Britain to see relatively strong house price growth is the North West of England, where values increased by 3.2% over the past year to £190,645 on average.

Leigh in the North West of England was identified as Britain’s third biggest property hotspot of 2019, with values increasing by 6.3% to reach £127,148 on average.

The average property value in Edinburgh increased by £39.39 per day in 2019 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland has also seen faster house price growth than the average across Britain over the past year.

The whole housing market in Scotland has seen values increase by 2.2% to an average of £171,195.

In Edinburgh, homes have piled £39.39 a day on average to their value over the past year, the research found.

England lagged behind with annual growth of 1.5%. But the average property in England is valued at a higher level than Scotland or Wales, at £316,784.

The English regions with the slowest annual house price growth were the South East (0.6%) and the East of England (0.9%).

In London, house prices lifted by 1.1% on average. Despite being a relatively low percentage increase, it still equated to homes there adding around £19 per day to their value, due to house prices in London already being on a high base.

(PA Graphics)

Looking at property coldspots over the past year, Zoopla found that in Aberdeen, house prices fell by 3.9% in 2019 to £189,965 on average – equating to a property value decrease of £20.89 per day.

Witney in Oxfordshire saw property values tumble by 1.8% to £390,376 typically while Woking in Surrey saw a 1.4% price fall to £538,496 on average.

Laura Howard, Zoopla consumer expert, said: “Affordability levels remain attractive in many areas outside of southern England.

“Rising employment and low mortgage rates have led to improving values in many regions.

“However, while Scotland has seen some of the biggest price growth, Aberdeen’s housing market continues to suffer from the fallout from the drop in oil prices and, as a result, saw Britain’s biggest decline.

“While all regions saw growth in 2019, over the past two years the housing market has been characterised by flat or falling prices in London and southern regions, where tax changes and stretched affordability have impacted demand for expensive properties.”

Here are average house prices by country, followed by the average cash increase in 2019, the average cash daily increase, and the 2019 percentage change, according to Zoopla:

– Wales, £189,244, £7,154, £19.60, 3.9%

– Scotland, £171,195, £3,605, £9.88, 2.2%

– England, £316,645, £4,676, £12.81, 1.5%

Here are the average property value increases by nation and region, ranked from the highest growth to the lowest. Figures show the current average house price, the average cash increase in 2019, the average cash daily increase, and the 2019 percentage change, according to Zoopla:

1. Wales, £189,244, £7,154, £19.60, 3.9%

2. North West England, £190,645, £5,866, £16.07, 3.2%

3. Yorkshire and the Humber, £168,486, £4,637, £12.70, 2.83%

4. West Midlands, £223,986, £6,148, £16.85, 2.82%

5. East Midlands, £217,420, £5,326, £14.59, 2.5%

6. Scotland, £171,195, £3,605, £9.88, 2.2%

7. North East England, £174,325, £3,505, £9.60, 2.1%

8. South West England, £308,189, £4,941, £13.54, 1.6%

9. London, £632,480, £6,939, £19.01, 1.1%

10. East of England, £360,961, £3,076, £8.43, 0.9%

11. South East England, £414,825, £2,393, £6.56, 0.6%

Here are the highest-ranked towns for property price growth. Figures show the current average house price, the average cash increase in 2019, the average cash daily increase, and the 2019 percentage change, according to Zoopla:

1. Port Talbot, £122,074, £8,476, £23.22, 7.5%

2. Cwmbran, £168,212, £10,801, £29.59, 6.9%

3. Leigh, £127,148, £7,488, £20.52, 6.3%

4. Cannock, £183,841, £9,429, £25.83, 5.4%

5. Edinburgh, £290,968, £14,376, £39.39, 5.2%

=6. Bootle, £99,330, £4,752, £13.02, 5.0%

=6. Merthyr Tydfil, £116,108, £5,521, £15.13, 5.0%

=8. Salford, £182,065, £8,381, £22.96, 4.8%

=8. Walsall, £179,238, £8,267, £22.65, 4.8%

=8. Neath, £134,486, £6,147, £16.84, 4.8%

Here are the lowest-ranked towns for property price growth. Figures show the current average house price, the average cash change in 2019, the average cash daily change, and the 2019 percentage change, according to Zoopla:

1. Aberdeen, £189,965, minus £7,626, minus £20.89, minus 3.9%

2. Witney, £390,376, minus £7,073, minus £19.38, minus 1.8%

3. Woking, £538,496, minus £7,878, minus £21.58, minus 1.4%

4. Reading, £432,297, minus £5,680, minus £15.56, minus 1.3%

5. Barnstaple, £263,049, minus £2,973, minus £8.15, minus 1.1%

6. Kilmarnock, £119,693, minus £1,206, minus £3.30, minus 1.0%

=7. Maidenhead, £582,902, minus £4,989, minus £13.67, minus 0.8%

=7. Chippenham, £349,216, minus £2,811, minus £7.70, minus 0.8%

=7. Chatham, £256,848, minus £2,046, minus £5.61, minus 0.8%

10. Darlington, £148,916, minus £1,111, minus £3.04, minus 0.7%