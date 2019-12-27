The mother of two children who drowned alongside their father while holidaying in the Costa del Sol said all three could swim, and claimed there was something “wrong” with the pool they died in.

Christian pastor Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, nine, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died on Christmas Eve at the Club La Costa World holiday resort in Fuengirola, Spain.

An “utterly heartbroken” Olubunmi Diya said she believed “something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for them at that point in time”.

A civil guard van parked at the entrance of the Club La Costa World holiday resort (AP)

Hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels said “diligent and exhaustive” police investigations had confirmed the pool was working “normally” and there was “no malfunction of any kind”.

In a statement, Mrs Diya said her husband and the two children, who were reportedly on holiday with another unharmed daughter, were able to swim, contrary to earlier media reports.

She said: “The whole family, all five of us went to the pool together and were all present when the incident occurred.

“The children were not left unattended.

“We followed the instructions displayed by the poolside at all times.

“The children went into the pool using the steps but found themselves dragged into the middle, which was deeper and called for help when they could not get out.

“My daughter did not fall into the water.

“My husband went in via the steps trying to help the two struggling while I ran to the nearby apartments shouting for help to assist my husband.

“By the time assistance came, the three of them were under the water.”

In a statement released on Friday, CLC World Resorts and Hotels said: “Diligent and exhaustive police investigations into this tragedy have confirmed that the pool was working normally and there was no malfunction of any kind.

“Our sympathies remain with the family at what we understand must be a stressful and desperately upsetting time for them.”

With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to the family, parish, friends and associates of Area Pastor Gabriel Diya… Posted by Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Central Office, UK on Thursday, December 26, 2019

Mrs Diya added in her statement: “Our family are utterly heartbroken by the events last Tuesday, but we are comforted and strengthened by our strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

“We are deeply shocked, saddened and struggling to come to terms with their passing.

“They all brought a joy and love to the world and to everyone that crossed their path.

“We love them all dearly, will always remember them in our hearts and miss them greatly.”

Mr Diya’s Facebook account lists him as a pastor at Open Heavens London, a Christian religious group with origins in Nigeria, based in Charlton, south-east London.

It is part of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, which posted in tribute on

Facebook, offering its condolences to the family “with heavy hearts”.

Neighbours of the family in Charlton said they were left “devastated” and “sad” by the deaths.