The chief constable of Police Scotland has paid tribute to four officers recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald and Detective Chief Superintendent Gerry McLean have been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal.

Ms MacDonald, who is due to retire early next year, leads on major crime and public protection while Mr McLean was previously head of organised crime and counter-terrorism at the force.

Mr McLean is now the National Crime Agency’s head of investigations for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald, pictured during her time as a superintendent, is awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile Sergeant Robert Fowler, who served as a counter-terrorism strategy liaison officer in the Highland and Islands Division until retiring in February, has been made an MBE for services to law and order.

Inspector Graham Miller was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to law and order.

Before retiring in August, he was based in the public order team at the Jackton base near East Kilbride and specialised in the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear aspect of the team’s work.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “The four officers are very deserving recipients of these honours, having made significant contributions to policing throughout their careers.

“I have no doubt everyone in the organisation will join with me in extending our sincere congratulations to them.”