The New Year’s Honours list and the death of George Michael’s sister lead a mixed selection of stories on the nation’s front pages on Saturday.

The Times reports on the backlash against the awarding of New Year’s honours to politician Iain Duncan Smith and former Director of Public Prosecutions Alison Saunders.

The Times 28/12/2019Melanie Panayiotou, George Michael’s sister, died on Christmas Day at her north London home, exactly three years after the singer. She was 55. Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious. Photo : Alamy#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/RZKl7eOQBY — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 27, 2019

The Guardian leads on an interview with former Labour heavyweight Tom Watson, along with Olivia Newton-John’s damehood.

Guardian front page, Saturday 28 December 2019: ‘Brutal and hostile’ Labour drove me out, says Watson pic.twitter.com/BDcN5M9EEp — Guardian news (@guardiannews) December 27, 2019

The Independent reports on Sir Elton John’s new gong, along with a report that only 10% of hate crimes lead to prosecution.

Saturday’s INDEPENDENT: Just one in 10 hate crimes leads to prosecution #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yazzCnlP1c — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) December 27, 2019

And the i rounds up a list of “ordinary heroes” who have received honours.

Meanwhile, The Sun, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star lead on Melanie Panayiotou, whose death on Christmas Day came exactly three years after that of her brother George Michael.

Tomorrow's front page: George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou dies on third anniversary of his death https://t.co/ozletbeKkj pic.twitter.com/5Uv9vqSHtt — The Sun (@TheSun) December 27, 2019

The Daily Mail also carries Ms Panayiotou on its front, while leading with a story about Britons being in poor health.

The Daily Telegraph reports on Princess Anne bemoaning Britain’s health and safety culture, while the Daily Express leads with an EU bid to delay Brexit trade talks.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – Fury as the EU bid to hinder @BorisJohnson's Brexit drive– #GeorgeMichael's sister Melanie dies three years to the day of his death– New Year honours for Grease star Olivia and Elton John#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/z12JrIn5md — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 27, 2019

And the Financial Times says there is doubt over a proposed deal between Amazon and Deliveroo.