Two people have been taken to hospital after a large house fire broke out in Folkestone.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen across the Kent town during the blaze at the property in Wear Bay Crescent on Monday afternoon.

A total of eight fire engines as well as ambulances and police attended the scene of the fire.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the house fire in Folkestone (Sam Millen/PA)

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Eight fire engines have been sent to the scene and firefighters are advising the public to avoid the area whilst crews tackle the blaze.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus are currently using hose reel jets, compressed air foam and water from a hydrant to tackle the blaze and reduce the fire spread.

“A height vehicle and bulk water carrier have also been sent to the scene.”

December 30, 2019

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We have had one ambulance crew and one car attend along with a hazardous area response team (HART).

“We have taken two patients to hospital with minor injuries. No further casualties at this time have been reported.

“We are remaining on scene to support the fire service as they tackle the fire.”