A sheep that had become stuck on a bridge was rescued with the help of sunflower oil.

The RSPCA was called to the bridge in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, by a dog walker who had spotted a sheep in distress.

RSPCA inspector Gemma Cooper attended the incident, just off Pontycapel Road, after the call on Boxing Day.

“Two of her legs were well and truly stuck in the grid of the bridge and would not budge with my strength alone, so I asked the caller to fetch some sunflower oil from the house,” she said.

“After coating her legs with the oil I was able to free her safely within a matter of five minutes. It was a very satisfying moment.”

The sheep had only superficial wounds on her legs and was walking well after being released.

She had a tag in her ear, meaning the RSPCA could locate her owner with the help of an off-duty member of the local authority’s animal health team.