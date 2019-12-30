Police seeking to trace a missing 14-year-old girl have issued further photos of her as part of a renewed appeal for information.

Caitlin Wright, from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, was last seen near a Primark store in Burton-on-Trent’s Coopers Square shopping centre at about 11.30am on Sunday and is thought to have travelled to Birmingham.

The teenager, who has a black nose ring, is described as white, of medium build with long blonde hair, and was wearing a red, white and blue hoodie, black jogging bottoms, a black bandana as a head band and white trainers.

Derbyshire Police said officers are concerned for Caitlin’s safety and are urging anyone who knows of her whereabouts to get in touch on 101.