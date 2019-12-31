A 10-year-old girl who died after being hit by an ambulance answering an emergency call has been named.

Shaniqua Loftman-Smith was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Bulwell, Nottingham, on Sunday December 22.

Nottinghamshire Police said Shaniqua was a pedestrian and the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time of the collision in Low Wood Road, between Hempshill Lane and Seller’s Wood Drive, Bulwell, at 6.30pm.

The victim’s family has shared a photograph of Shaniqua through police and have asked that their privacy be respected.

A police spokesman said: “Nottinghamshire Police would like to offer their condolences to Shaniqua’s family, who are being supported by our specially trained officers.

“Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information or dash cam footage, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 650 of December 22.