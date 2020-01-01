Boris Johnson and global warming dominate headlines on New Year’s Day.
The Daily Express leads by saying Boris Johnson “hails a new chapter for a prosperous Britain”, a story The Times also covers.
The Daily Telegraph says more than 500 10-15 year-olds are mugged every day but are too scared to tell the police.
The Guardian splashes on a story about a raid on the US embassy in Iraq.
The Independent leads with a question: will the world finally act on the climate crisis?
And the i has a front page picture and story on bushfires in Australia.
The Daily Mirror also touches on similar ground, saying the Duke of Cambridge has launched a major environmental prize in a bid to save the planet.
And the Daily Star front page reports that “moaners say Snowdon is too steep, too cloudy and there’s no Costa”.