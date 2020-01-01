US troops have fired tear gas to disperse pro-Iran protesters who gathered outside the American embassy compound in Baghdad for a second day.

Dozens of pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters had camped out overnight at the gates of the embassy in the Iraqi capital.

A militiaman waves an Iraqi flag in front of the US embassy compound in Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

On Tuesday they had broken into the compound, vandalising a reception area and smashing windows in one of the worst attacks on the embassy in recent memory.

The US Marines guarding the embassy fired tear gas after the protesters lit a fire on the roof of the reception area. Smoke rose from the building.

Protesters also firebombed a second gate, setting another fire.

US soldiers were seen on the roof of the main embassy building.

Protesters hold a sign belonging to the US embassy outside the compound in Baghdad (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)

The breach at the embassy followed US air strikes on Sunday which killed 25 fighters from the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah.

The US military said the strikes were in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the US blamed on the militia.

On Tuesday, dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the US embassy compound, smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area in one of the worst attacks on the embassy in recent memory.

No US casualties or evacuations were reported after the attack by dozens of Iran-supported militiamen.

Protesters burn property in front of the US embassy compound in Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

Iraqi security forces made no effort to stop the protesters as they marched to the heavily fortified Green Zone on Tuesday after a funeral for those killed in the US air strikes, nor did they intervene on Wednesday as the protest and fire-bombing resumed.

US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the attack and Defence Secretary Mark Esper later announced the immediate deployment of an infantry battalion of about 750 soldiers from the army’s 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to the Middle East.

He did not specify their destination, but a US official familiar with the decision said they will go to Kuwait.

Mourners carry the coffins of Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation fighters killed in a US air strike in Qaim, during their funeral in Najaf, Iraq (Anmar Khalil/AP)

The developments represent a major downturn in Iraq-US relations which could further undermine American influence in the region and US troops in Iraq, and weaken Washington’s hand in its pressure campaign against Iran.

Iraq has long struggled to balance its ties with the US and Iran, both allies of the Iraqi government.

But the government’s angry reaction to the US air strikes and its apparent decision not to prevent the protesters from reaching the embassy signalled a sharp deterioration of US-Iraq relations.