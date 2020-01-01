There was a stunning sunrise over the North East coast on Wednesday morning as the country ushered in 2020.

But the sun did little to warm the chilly waters of Whitley Bay, where hardy souls from the local Panama Swimming Club took to the sea for their annual dip.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Down the coast in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, more swimmers headed into the sea.

Their charity dip was organised by the Scarborough Lions Club.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Brave participants took things a step further near Ashbourne, Derbyshire, plunging into the River Dove during the Mapleton raft race and bridge jump.

(Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)

Over in Ireland, swimmers took to the water on Bray seafront in Co Wicklow.

(Brian Lawless/PA)

(Brian Lawless/PA)

(Brian Lawless/PA)