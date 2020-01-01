The three people who were killed in a New Year’s Eve crash near Heathrow Airport were British Airways cabin crew, the airline has said.

The two men, aged 25 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman who died at the scene – along with a 25 year-old woman in a serious condition in hospital – are all believed to have been friends.

A BA said: “We’re deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleagues involved in a road traffic collision last night.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time.”

Sadly we're now able to confirm that three people died following the collision in #Stanwell last night. If you saw the collision involving a HGV and Toyota Yaris on Bedfont Rd at 11.39pm, please get in touch. https://t.co/aRzZnuGxFe pic.twitter.com/1nWQziqbZf — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) January 1, 2020

The off-duty BA cabin crew were in a white Toyota Yaris when was involved in a crash with a white Mercedes HGV at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane in Stanwell, Surrey, at 11.39pm.

The lorry, which was part of a fleet which is operated by air services provider dnata, left the road and ended up in nearby Longford River.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

It is believed that all four cabin crew were friends and two of them had finished work at about 6pm, while the other two were on a day off and not scheduled to be on duty.

Sergeant Chris Schultze, of Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision at what is an extremely difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to what happened and would urge anyone who may have any video footage, CCTV or dash cam or any other kind, to get in touch with us.”

A spokesman for dnata – which provides ground handling, cargo, travel, and flight catering services to airlines – said: “We can confirm that one of our trucks was involved in a road traffic accident on the evening of December 31.

“We are fully assisting relevant authorities with their investigations. Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected by this very sad incident.”

A local driver, who did not want to be named, said the crash scene looked “bad”.

He described it as “a bad road” that needs widening, adding: “You would be amazed how many accidents have happened down that road.”

The road was closed this morning while the lorry was recovered.