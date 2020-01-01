Three people were killed and a fourth seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a lorry on New Year’s Eve.

Those who died were travelling in a white Toyota Yaris which collided with a white Mercedes HGV at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane in Stanwell, Surrey, at 11.39pm.

The lorry left the road and ended up in Longford River, which runs parallel with Bedfont Road, Surrey Police said.

Two men, aged 25 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman died at the scene, while a 25-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No arrests have been made.

The road was closed while the HGV was recovered.

Sergeant Chris Schultze, of Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision at what is an extremely difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to what happened and would urge anyone who may have any video footage, CCTV or dash cam or any other kind, to get in touch with us.”

The lorry was operated by air services provider dnata, which offers ground handling, cargo, travel, and flight catering services to airlines.

A dnata spokesman said: “We can confirm that one of our trucks was involved in a road traffic accident on the evening of December 31. We are fully assisting relevant authorities with their investigations. Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected by this very sad incident.”

A local driver, who did not want to be named, said the crash scene looked “bad”.

He described it as “a bad road” that needs widening, adding: “You would be amazed how many accidents have happened down that road.”