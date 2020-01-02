Agreement to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland can be reached in the short term, Sinn Fein has insisted, but the DUP has cautioned against “quick fix solutions”.

On the first day of talks this year, political parties continued to work towards finding a way to bring the Stormont administration back into action.

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said his party believes a deal can be reached in the short term, adding that they see “no need” to draw the talks out until the January 13 deadline.

Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media as talks aimed at restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland have resumed (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking later, Democratic Unionist Party MP Jeffrey Donaldson said engagements so far have been “very constructive”, but he warned against “quick fix solutions”, and said the parties “need to get it right” to ensure sustainable government.

“We want Stormont to be credible, strong, robust and can withstand the inevitable challenges and difficulties that come down the road,” he said.

The latest process, which was initiated in the wake of the general election, was paused over the festive period after a pre-Christmas deal failed to materialise.

Senior Sinn Fein negotiator Conor Murphy said powersharing can be restored quickly (Brian Lawless/PA)

Secretary of State Julian Smith, Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney and the local parties returned to Stormont House on Thursday morning to resume the effort.

The Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein held separate meetings with Mr Smith, before a roundtable with the other Stormont parties and the Irish Government.

Further bilateral meetings continued throughout the day.

Mr Murphy said political will was needed to secure agreement.

“We think agreement can be reached in short order, we don’t see any need to run this down to the wire to January 13 in some kind of dramatic way,” he said.

“The issues that we are dealing with are all well rehearsed, what we need now is political will to get down to resolving very, very quickly and that is going to be our focus in the next day or two.”

Talks to restore a devolved government in Northern Ireland have resumed today at Stormont House. pic.twitter.com/1sSOEZxpgp — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) January 2, 2020

Mr Murphy outlined some of the issues where agreement remains to be reached.

“There are obvious ones around language provision, the petition of concern and its usage, but there are also issues this afternoon which will be talked out around programme for government, financial resources available to any new Executive,” he said.

“This place can’t function if we can’t deliver for public services, we can’t just sit here and be an instrument of Tory austerity. We have to have sufficient public resources to be able to deliver services which recognise the particular circumstances in this part of Ireland and the difficulties we face.

“There are a range of issues which will be discussed in the next couple of days. None of them, I don’t think, need to be exhausted ad infinitum, we need to be bring this to a conclusion. There are pressures continuing to mount in relation to public health, health services and the treatment of staff in the health service. We need to get back working again so we can fix those as quickly as possible.”

Tawf Morgan (left) and John Ross of Unite Unionists at Stormont (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Donaldson said for his party, “all roads lead back to Stormont”.

“We want this done as quickly as possible but we also want to ensure that the agreement is fair and balanced, that it is sustainable, that the political institutions that are restored are sustainable, that we have a lengthy period of political sustainability,” he said.

“We are not in the business of snatching at something because there is a deadline, we want Stormont restored and we want it restored as soon as possible.

“We want to see a settlement, a fair pay award, for health care workers, we don’t see any reason why that should be delayed until Stormont is restored.

“I think all of the parties have made representations to the Secretary of State about getting this matter settled. It could be settled and I hope it can be settled in a way that gives the unions what they need, gives the health care workers in Northern Ireland the pay award that they deserve.

“But we are also focused on the other issues at hand and that need to be addressed. We are going to work at that for as long as it takes to get an agreement, and the sooner that happens the better.”

From Thursday morning a number of protesters stating their opposition to an Irish Language Act being included in any potential deal set up camp outside the talks venue holding aloft union flags.

Three years on from the collapse of the devolved government, the Stormont parties have until a January 13 deadline to strike a deal to revive the institutions.

On that date, legislation to give civil servants additional powers to run Northern Ireland’s struggling public services expires and Mr Smith will assume a legal obligation to call a snap Assembly election.

The latest push to restore powersharing broke up the week before Christmas, with UK and Irish governments singling out the DUP as the party standing in the way of a deal.

The party rejected the claims, insisting it would not be “bounced” into a “quick fix” that falls apart when tested.

Roundtable talks at Stormont House before Christmas failed to secure a breakthrough (Liam McBurney/PA)

Devolution can only be restored once the DUP and Sinn Fein – the region’s two largest parties – agree terms to re-enter a mandatory coalition executive in Belfast.

The other three main parties – the SDLP, Ulster Unionists and Alliance – are also involved in the talks process convened by the UK and Irish Governments.

While they could take positions in any new executive, their sign-off on a deal is not essential and a government could be formed in their absence, with those parties having the option of going into opposition.

Expectations of a breakthrough rose after the DUP and Sinn Fein both suffered bruising results in the general election.

With many interpreting the outcome as a public judgment on the parties’ failure to do a deal, stalled efforts to restore the institutions appeared to gain fresh momentum in December.

However, proposals to reform a contentious cross-community voting mechanism in the Assembly have emerged as a key sticking point in efforts to finalise an agreement, with the DUP unhappy about what is being countenanced.

The DUP is also seeking changes to ensure the devolved institutions are more stable in future and cannot be readily pulled down.

Proposed legislative protections for Irish language speakers are another crucial element of the negotiations.

The Stormont parties are also seeking firm commitments from the UK Government on a financial package to accompany the return of devolution – money that would likely be targeted at the region’s crisis-hit health service.

Simon Coveney (left) speaking with Julian Smith during a meeting last year (NIO/PA)

Mr Smith and Mr Coveney were in Belfast on New Year’s Day for discussions ahead of the resumption of formal exchanges with the political parties.

Mr Coveney urged the parties to show leadership and generosity.

He said the new year offered a chance for a new beginning and urged all sides not to disappoint the public again.

The leaders of the DUP and Sinn Fein used their respective new year messages to restate a desire to return to government.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party stood ready to restore devolution through a “fair and balanced deal”.

“A Northern Ireland that is going to keeping moving forward must be one where everyone feels at home but must also be one where no one feels their culture is being marginalised,” she said.

While Ms Foster warned that a focus on a potential border poll would lead to a “wasted decade”, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald insisted a united Ireland was within reach.

But the republican leader added: “There is no contradiction in working for Irish unity and working for the restoration of the Executive and Assembly – they are all part of the Good Friday Agreement.

“The outstanding issues can be resolved. The time for acrimony and division is over. The time for slogans and soundbites is over. The test now for every party that has talked up getting back to work is to go back to the Executive table and deliver.”

Stormont imploded three years ago this month when the late Sinn Fein deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned in protest at the DUP’s handling of a botched green energy scheme.

That dispute soon widened to encompass traditional rifts over issues such the Irish language and the toxic legacy of the Troubles.

A logjam over proposals to reform the petition of concern voting mechanism was one of the main reasons a deal failed to materialise before Christmas.

It was designed to protect minority rights but politicians have accused each other of misusing it for their own ends.

Discussions around change are focused on making it more difficult for one party to use the petition to block controversial legislation.

The parties are also considering amending Assembly rules to make it harder to collapse the institutions.