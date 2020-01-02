Hillary Clinton has been appointed as the new chancellor of the Queen’s University Belfast.

The former US presidential candidate, who received an honorary doctorate from the university in 2018, becomes its first female chancellor.

She described the appointment as a “great privilege”.

Secretary #HillaryClinton will serve as @QUBelfast’s new Chancellor, for a period of five years, with effect from 1 January 2020. More: https://t.co/6NlonwYmXK #LoveQUB pic.twitter.com/y4fjafLMdH — Queen's University Belfast 🎓 (@QUBelfast) January 2, 2020

She added: “The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence.”

Mrs Clinton will begin her new role immediately and serve for five years.

Stephen Prenter, Queen’s pro-chancellor, said he was delighted by the appointment.

He added: “Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community.”