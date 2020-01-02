A man has been charged with murdering two people found stabbed to death at a house in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Rhys Hancock, 39, was charged with killing Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths, who were found at an address in the village of Duffield, Derbyshire Police said.

Hancock, of Portland Street, Etwall, Derbyshire, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Friday.

Mrs Hancock, 39, from Duffield, and father-of-two Mr Griffiths, 48, from Derby, were discovered at a detached property after officers were called at 4.11am.

Mr Griffiths and Mrs Hancock, whose maiden name was Almey, were pronounced dead at the scene.