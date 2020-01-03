The family of one of the British Airways crew killed in a New Year’s Eve car crash have paid tribute to their “gem and gentleman” of a son.

Dominic Fell, 23, was one of three airline staff killed when their car collided with an HGV near Heathrow Airport shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by Surrey Police, the family called Mr Fell – known to them as Dom – a “true original”.

They said: “Boring wasn’t a concept he’d ever grasped.

“Our lives have been packed with laughter and so much fun because of him, and we will miss him dearly.”

They said they were “devastated” by the loss of the “most loving, generous, and kind young man you could ever wish to meet”.

Mr Fell died alongside colleagues Joe Finnis, 25, and Rachel Clark, 20, at the scene in Stanwell, Surrey.

A 25-year-old who was travelling in the same car as the three victims was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Tributes have been paid to all three cabin crew on a GoFundMe page that has raised more than £81,000.

Posts on the BA Angels fundraiser included condolences from Laura Stewart, who said: “Dom and Joe were truly special men and I hope that their families take some comfort in knowing that they were so loved by everyone they have flown with! I’ll miss you.”

His mother, Christina McGilligan-Fell, earlier told the Grimsby Telegraph: “It has been a privilege to have been his mother.

Floral tributes that have been left at the scene in Stanwell (Steve Parsons/PA)

“He will always be my gem and my star.”

The off-duty BA cabin crew were in a white Toyota Yaris which was involved in a crash with a white Mercedes HGV at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane in Stanwell, Surrey, at 11.39pm on New Year’s Eve.

The lorry, which was part of a fleet which is operated by air services provider dnata, left the road and ended up in nearby Longford River.

It is understood two of the four cabin crew had finished work at about 6pm while the other two were on a day off and not scheduled to be on duty.

Surrey Police issued the names of the three dead but said that formal identification had not yet taken place.