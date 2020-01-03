Climate activist Greta Thunberg changed her Twitter name to Sharon after a Celebrity Mastermind contestant failed to identify the Swede.

Casualty actress Amanda Henderson was appearing on the TV quiz when host John Humphreys asked her: “The 2019 book entitled ‘No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference’ is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What is her name?”

Henderson, who plays nurse Robyn Miller on the BBC 1 series, shook her head before answering: “Sharon.”

Casualty actress Amanda Henderson appears on Celebrity Mastermind (BBC iPlayer/Hindsight Hat Trick)

The clip went viral on social media before Greta changed her Twitter username accordingly.

January 3 also marked her 17th birthday, prompting Twitter users to tweet greetings to “Sharon” rather than Greta.

Labour’s Stella Creasy was among the prominent names to heap praise on the teenager, tweeting: “Heh-she’s definitely got game” along with three applause emojis.