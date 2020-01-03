The Queen is celebrating the start of the new decade with a new portrait of herself and her three heirs.

The photograph of Her Majesty alongside the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room shortly before Christmas.

The Queen stands at the front of the new image in a white dress accessorised with a blue brooch and holding one of her iconic handbags.

George, in tartan trousers and a white shirt, and Charles – in a navy pinstripe suit – are stood together on a red-carpeted step.

The pictures were taken on December 18 (Ranald Mackechnie/PA)

William stands behind his father, son and grandmother, smiling at the back of the picture in a dark suit and navy blue tie.

This is only the second time that a portrait of all four royals together has been issued.

The first was released in April 2016 to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, with the picture then printed on commemorative stamps.

📸 To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George. The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/ER5nqBMpz0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 3, 2020

The youngest royal’s elevated position in the new portrait is reminiscent of the 2016 photo, when then-two-year-old George stood next to his great-grandmother on a blue and black step, holding the hand of his father, William.

Both the 2016 and 2020 images were taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie.

The new snap comes just two weeks after the royals marked the festive season with another series of photos.

The Queen, Charles, William and George made Christmas puddings in Buckingham Palace last month, pictured in front of a Christmas tree adorned with regal corgi and crown decorations.

In footage that was played during the Queen’s Christmas message, George was seen repeatedly stabbing the thick pudding mixture with a wooden spoon, making his grandfather chuckle.

Both the new portrait and the Christmas pudding photos were taken on December 18, when the Queen hosted the royal family at Buckingham Palace for their annual Christmas lunch.