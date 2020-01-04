Almost all of today’s front pages lead on the killing in Iraq of General Qassem Soleimani, and the question of what happens next.

Britain is bracing for a revenge attack after the death of Soleimani, according to the Daily Mail, while the Daily Mirror splash says it could lead to a third Gulf war and The Daily Telegraph quotes Donald Trump saying the action was about stopping, not starting a war.

The Times says the US is rushing 3,000 troops to the Middle East, The Guardian reports Iran has vowed “severe revenge” and The Independent has a similar take on the story.

The Times 4/1/2020General Qasem Soleimani, who was second in stature only to Iran's supreme leader, was killed by a US drone strike on his vehicle outside Baghdad airport. Photo : Iraqi Security Media Cell/Reuters#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/ls0PDTTdQl — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 3, 2020

The i, the Sun and the Financial Times also hone in on the revenge factor, while the Daily Express says the US is “on the brink of war”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday January 3 https://t.co/DdSx7vB5EK pic.twitter.com/JHiQtWBSd0 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 3, 2020

The Daily Star is the lone national newspaper not to lead on the Middle East, instead splashing on a story about George Lazenby, an Australian actor who famously played James Bond just once.