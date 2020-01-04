Tributes have been paid to a professional sailor who has died in a boating accident.

The death of Zane Gills, who lived in Lymington, Hampshire, was announced on Facebook by his widow Sarah.

It is reported that the 37-year-old died in an accident in Barcelona, Spain.

The Ocean Race family and the entire sailing community is saddened to learn of the passing of Zane Gills, who raced with Team Telefónica in the 2011-12 edition of the race. We offer our deepest condolences to all of his family and friends. https://t.co/D7tlldVT4g — The Ocean Race (@theoceanrace) December 31, 2019

Mrs Gills wrote: “It’s with disbelief I have to share with you that Zane has tragically died in an accident. We are all totally shocked and devastated by the news. He was an incredible man and will be very sorely missed.”

She added: “We ask respectfully for space at this time and we will inform everyone of funeral arrangements in Lymington and Australia soon.”

Mr Gills, an Australian national, was a well-known member of the sailing community and had taken part in many events including the Volvo Ocean Race.

