Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his leadership and his government’s record on climate change.

Sunday saw milder temperatures that brought hope of a respite from wildfires that have ravaged three Australian states, claiming 24 lives.

Mr Morrison has faced widespread criticism for taking a family holiday at the start of the crisis, his sometimes distracted approach as it has escalated and his slowness in deploying resources.

He told a news conference it was not the time for blame.

As dawn broke over a blackened landscape on Sunday, a picture emerged of disaster of unprecedented scale.

The Rural Fire Service says 150 fires are still active, 64 of them uncontrolled.