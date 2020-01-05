A spate of violent robberies over a two-hour period in Manchester left five people needing hospital treatment.

Greater Manchester Police said they received seven reports of robberies taking place around the city’s Northern Quarter between 2am and 4am on Sunday.

Victims aged between 20 and 60 were approached by three men before being assaulted and robbed of their personal belongings.

Five of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

An investigation is now under way to find the offenders, who are said to be aged between 20 and 40.

Detective Sergeant Kat McKeown, of GMP’s city of Manchester division, said: “This was a series of violent robberies during which victims have been set upon by three men intent on causing them harm.

“I’d like to assure the public that we’re currently working to identify those responsible and I’d ask that anyone with information contact police.

“We wish those who remain in hospital a speedy recovery from their injuries.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4409 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.