US actress Michelle Monaghan has joined Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman in urging fans to donate to local fire services in Australia amid the country’s worsening wildfire crisis.

More than 20 people have died and millions of animals are believed to have been killed in the blazes that have ravaged the country in recent months.

At least eight people have died this week in New South Wales and neighbouring Victoria, Australia’s two most-populous states, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

"THE EARTH IS WHAT WE ALL HAVE IN COMMON" — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) January 5, 2020

Monaghan, who stars in Netflix series Messiah, asked her followers on Twitter to do anything they could to help the people and animals affected.

She said: “To all the people – family and friends, wildlife – fighting, enduring and suffering from the disastrous wildfires in Australia, we are with you. Any action you are able to take – financial, environmental or spiritual will make a difference.

“Sadly, we know this is our world’s future. We are all connected and responsible for this climate fight. Let’s all do our part, even if governments do not.”

The actress is one of the many celebrities to have spoken out about the fires, with Australian-American actress Kidman and husband Keith Urban donating half a million US dollars (£382,044) to the country’s Rural Fire Services.

— Nicole Kidman (@NicoleKidman) January 5, 2020

She wrote on Instagram: “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating 500,000 dollars to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Oscar-winning actress and environmental campaigner Portman wrote on Instagram: “Climate change is here. What is happening in Australia is horrific,” before urging the public to donate.

It comes after singer Pink revealed that she had pledged half a million US dollars to local fire services in a post on Twitter.

— P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” she wrote.

“I am pledging a donation of 500,000 dollars directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue tweeted: “Humbled by the extraordinary efforts of the emergency services and volunteers in the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia. @redcrossau @nswrfs @CFA_Updates @CFSAlerts @WIRES_NSW.”

— Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) January 4, 2020

Actress Naomi Watts has described the fires as “truly horrendous” in a post on Instagram, in which she shared a video taken during her last visit to Byron in New South Wales.

Watts said: “It’s so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones and homes.

“Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven’t stopped during the holidays!! Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land… for rain.”

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk urged his 2.6 million Instagram followers to donate to help local services and organisations to help those affected by the fires.

He highlighted the “tens of thousands of people that are evacuating their homes” and the state of emergency in New South Wales and warned of the high temperatures and winds that could impact the existing blazes and “trigger new fires”.

“I’ve put a link in my bio of organizations you can donate to to help those affected.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been criticised for his response to the fires, on Saturday called up 3,000 defence force reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated.