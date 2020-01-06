The crisis in the Persian Gulf dominates the nation’s papers on Monday as expected.

The Guardian says pressure is building on US President Donald Trump to justify the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

Guardian front page, Monday 6 January 2020: Pressure grows on Trump to justify Suleimani killing pic.twitter.com/KzFWafEJ43 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) January 5, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads with Iran’s vows of revenge against the US.

The Times leads with Iranian threats to kill UK troops.

And The Daily Telegraph reports on Boris Johnson warning Iran not to strike at British targets.

The Independent and the Financial Times go with Iran rolling back from nuclear agreements.

FT: Iran rolls back on nuclear deal as Iraqis seek removal of US troops #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9RgzKiuLli — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2020

The Daily Mail says Boris Johnson is walking a ‘tightrope’ over Iran.

The Sun and the Daily Express run with Mr Johnson saying he “will not lament” the death of General Soleimani.

And Metro leads with Iraq ordering coalition troops out of the country.

In other news, the i reports on the budget for the HS2 rail project being “out of control”, according to a new report by Lord Berkeley.

Monday's front page: HS2 rail budget 'out of control' says Lord Berkeley #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Lu1mnuIvEy — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 5, 2020

And the Daily Star carries a story saying space aliens are real.