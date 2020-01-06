Watch: Lampo the cat revived by Italian firefighters after flat fire
By
Press Association 2019
Lampo the cat after being revived in Milan
This is the moment an unconscious cat saved from a flat fire in Italy was successfully revived using an oxygen mask.
The feline, called Lampo, required immediate treatment by firefighters in Milan after suffering smoke inhalation.
After regaining consciousness, Lampo was wrapped in a blanket and cared for by members of local fire service Comando Provinciale Vigili del Fuoco Milano.
There were no others hurt in the apartment fire.