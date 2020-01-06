A new Netflix movie with High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is to film in Glasgow this week.

Glasgow Cathedral will play host to production for The Princess Switch: Switched Again – a sequel to the Christmas film released in November 2018.

In the first film, Hudgens plays a talented baker who swaps lives with a prince’s fiancee that looks just like her and is also played by the 31-year-old.

Glasgow Cathedral will be closed for third-party filming from tomorrow (Friday 3 January), re-opening on Saturday 11 January . Scheduled church services will operate as normal during this time. #HSclosure pic.twitter.com/iXz5kBNngj — Historic Scotland (@welovehistory) January 2, 2020

The cathedral dates back to the 12th century, one of the city’s oldest buildings, and was previously used as a filming location for hit TV series Outlander and another Netflix production, Outlaw King.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) posted on Twitter saying services in the church would continue as normal despite the closure.

A spokeswoman added: “Glasgow Cathedral will be temporarily closed to visitors from January 3 to 10 2020 inclusive.

“This is to accommodate third-party filming within the site. Scheduled church services will operate as normal during this period.

“The cathedral will reopen to visitors, under normal opening hours, on Saturday January 11.”

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council and a spokesman for the Glasgow Film Office told the PA news agency a Netflix production would be filming in the city having also been in Edinburgh recently.

Newhaven Harbour, Edinburgh, where filming for Eurovision took place in September (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Edinburgh Evening News reported that popular bakery Mimi’s Bakehouse was being transformed into the shop owned by Hudgens’ character Stacy.

Hudgens – whose other acting credits include Sucker Punch, Spring Breakers and the upcoming Bad Boys For Life – was also pictured on social media filming in and around Edinburgh last month.

It comes after the streaming service brought production for another film to the same area in September.

Eurovision stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as two Icelandic singers given the chance to appear in the famous song contest, with other cast members said to include Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Levato.