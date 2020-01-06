Royal fans hoping to watch a live TV show dedicated to Princess Beatrice’s wedding had their hopes dashed after ITV said the royal event would be featured in its news programmes.

Princess Eugenie’s royal nuptials were the centre piece of a special show screened by the broadcaster when she wed Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

The wedding coverage was hosted by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes live from Windsor, where the couple tied the knot.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (Victoria Jones/PA)

And there was an expectation among royalists the same was being planned for her sister Beatrice when she marries property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, expected this summer.

But a ITV spokesman said: “ITV will be reporting on the wedding within our ITV News programmes.”

He added there were no plans for the broadcaster to stage a special show featuring just the royal nuptials.

Beatrice and her fiance announced their engagement in September, but the family joy has been overshadowed by the scandal that has engulfed the princess’ father the Duke of York.

He has withdrawn from public life for the foreseeable future after his disastrous television interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.