A stampede has erupted at a funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a US air strike last week, killing 32 people and injuring 190 others, state television reported.

According to the report, the stampede took place in Kerman, the home town of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got under way. Videos posted online showed people lying lifeless on a road.

State TV gave the casualty toll in its online report, without saying where it obtained the information. Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, earlier spoke by telephone to state TV and confirmed the stampede took place.

“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” he said.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over a million people in the Iranian capital.

Gen Soleimani’s death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America for a killed that has drastically raised tensions across the Middle East.

Early on Tuesday, the leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened to “set ablaze” places supported by the US over the killing, sparking cries from the crowd of supporters of “Death to Israel!”

Hossein Salami made the pledge before a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in Kerman before a coffin carrying Gen Soleimani’s remains.

The outpouring of grief was an unprecedented honour for a man viewed by Iranians as a national hero for his work leading the Guard’s expeditionary Quds Force.

The US blames him for the killing of American troops in Iraq and accused him of plotting new attacks just before his death on Friday in a drone strike near Baghdad’s international airport. He also led forces in Syria backing President Bashar Assad in a long war, and served as a go-between for Tehran in countries like Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

The funeral procession in Tehran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)

His killing has pushed Tehran to abandon the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as his successor and others vowed to take revenge. The Baghdad parliament has called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil, something analysts fear could allow so-called Islamic State militants to mount a comeback.

Speaking in Kerman, Mr Salami praised Gen Soleimani’s exploits, describing him as essential to backing Palestinian groups, Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria. As a martyr, Gen Soleimani represents an even greater threat to Iran’s enemies, he added.

According to a report on Tuesday by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran has worked up 13 sets of plans for revenge for Gen Soleimani’s killing. The report quoted Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as saying that even the weakest among them would be a “historic nightmare” for the US, but declined to give any details.

Qassem Soleimani (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)

“If the U.S. troops do not leave our region voluntarily and upright, we will do something to carry their bodies horizontally out,” Mr Shamkhani said.

Iran’s parliament passed an urgent bill declaring the US military’s command at the Pentagon and those acting on its behalf in Gen Soleimani’s killing as “terrorists” subject to Iranian sanctions.

The measure appears to be an attempt to mirror a decision by President Donald Trump in April to declare the Revolutionary Guard a “terrorist organisation”.

The US Defence Department used the designation to support the strike that killed Gen Soleimani.

He will be buried later on Tuesday between the graves of Enayatollah Talebizadeh and Mohammad Hossein Yousef Elahi, two former Guard comrades. The two died in Operation Dawn 8 in Iran’s 1980s war with Iraq in which Gen Soleimani also took part.